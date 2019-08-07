Pasco kitty rescue backfires when dog locks car door. But all was not lost in this cat tale

A woman went to save this kitten from the side of Interstate 182 and was locked out of the car. Pasco Police Department

A Good Samaritan got punished by her pooch as she was trying to rescue a kitten that was stranded on the highway.

The Samaritan, a truck driver, was driving on Interstate 182 near 20th Avenue when she spotted a kitten curled up in the middle of the lane early Wednesday, Pasco police shared on Facebook.

Determined to save the kitty, she parked and returned in her personal car with her dog, Daisy.

Her plan to rescue the kitten was thrown into chaos as soon as she stepped out of the car. One of Daisy’s little paws found the door lock, leaving the woman and the kitten stuck outside.

Daisy knows how to lower the windows, but refused to cooperate, possibly deciding she wanted no part of having a little feline friend.

With the kitty crying in the grass, and no hope of getting back into the car, the woman slumped against the vehicle and sat on the ground.

A passing driver called police to check on her.

Pooch and police

Daisy locked her owner out of the car when she went to rescue a kitten stranded by the side of Interstate 182. Pasco Police Department

Daisy was far more cooperative when the Pasco officer showed up.

“He walked up to the passenger door where Daisy was peering out the window, and in utter excitement of meeting a really, really cool dude, Daisy immediately opened the window to say ‘Hi,’” Pasco police wrote on Facebook.

In the end, everyone got what they wanted, Pasco police said. The driver got back into her car. Daisy didn’t need to share the car, and the kitten was turned over to the Tri-City Animal Shelter.

Pasco’s tale of the stranded driver quickly went viral on Facebook, with more than 369 shares and 173 comments in the first three hours, with many people asking how to adopt the kitten.

The shelter lists more than 100 cats and 32 dogs available for adoption, according to the its website. People can call the shelter at 509-545-3470.