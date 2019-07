Police have stopped traffic on Highway 240 north of Richland as firefighters battle a growing wildfire nearby.

Hanford firefighters are battling an about 75-acre fire burning through the wilderness near the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 240.

Benton County Fire District 1 and the firefighters from Oregon have also arrived to help. .

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

