Update: I-82 lanes closed 2 hours near Prosser after car flips

A crash Wednesday afternoon closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 near Prosser for two hours and left two people hurt.

The car was heading west when it crashed about 4 p.m. and rolled into the eastbound lanes, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was thrown from the car and a man was unconscious and had to be freed from the wreckage, according to initial reports.

Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation detoured traffic along Wine Country Road while they investigated what happened and cleared the road. It reopened about 6:20 p.m.

The condition of the driver and passenger were not immediately available.