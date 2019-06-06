A Kennewick grade-school boy took meth to school. His parents went in jail

Illegal drug trends in the Tri-Cities Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department discusses illegal drug trends and overdose deaths in the Tri-Cities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department discusses illegal drug trends and overdose deaths in the Tri-Cities.

A Kennewick elementary school employee got a surprise when a student handed over a baggie of meth.

The boy found the drugs Wednesday morning at home and brought the methamphetamine with him to class. Then, he told the school employee he was worried about going home, said Kennewick police.

A Kennewick school resource officer asked a few more questions, and officers decided to search the boy’s North Sheppard Place home, said the police Facebook post.

They found fentanyl pills, also called “mexis,” and other drug paraphernalia.





Jennifer Edwards, 29, and Daniel Oleary, 29, were arrested and booked into the Benton County jail for drug possession.

Child Protective Services took the boy and his younger sister into protective custody.

“We would like to acknowledge the courage that it took for this child to bring the information to a trusted adult at the Kennewick School District,” police said. “Hopefully, this will be the impetus to his parents getting the help they need.”



