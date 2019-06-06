Gas leak forces road closures and city hall evacuation in Richland

A large gas leak near the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Swift Boulevard closed the road and forced evacuations of nearby buildings. Tri-City Herald

Crews are continuing to monitor a large gas leak that closed roads and forced evacuations in downtown Richland.

Investigators have not determined how the natural gas pipe near the intersection of Jadwin Avenue and Swift Boulevard was punctured shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters and police arriving on the scene found Cascade Natural Gas was already on the scene, Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington said in a press conference.

“We don’t have a size of the line that was broken, but it was a fairly significant leak,” he said. “We’ve evacuated City Hall and all of the buildings that are adjacent to that leak.”

They closed the intersection, and set up several detours around the area. They are monitoring the surrounding area. Huntington said they have a good handle on the leak, and don’t believe anyone is in any immediate risk.

It’s expected to take up to four hours to fix.

City officials asked anyone who doesn’t need to travel through downtown Richland to avoid the area.





