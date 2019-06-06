Kennewick woman was beaten, forced to smoke meth at Pasco motel, court records say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two women allegedly broke into a Pasco motel room and beat a woman until her screams attracted the attention of neighbors and police.

It started when a 26-year-old Kennewick woman, Taryn Norman, stopped by the Loyalty Inn on Lewis Street to talk to Guadalupe A. Sanchez, 28, according to court records.

The conversation turned into an argument, which kept getting interrupted by Norman’s cellphone, making Sanchez more angry, court records said. When Sanchez tried to grab the phone, Norman resisted, and Samantha A. Tijerina, 26, grabbed Norman by the throat and the two started attacking her, records indicate.

It’s not clear how long the assault lasted, but they allegedly forced Norman to smoke meth, tried to gag her and hit her with a wooden baton, court records said.

Norman’s screams attracted the attention of other people in the motel, who called police. When officers arrived, Sanchez and Tijerina tried to quiet Norman, but she refused to stay quiet.

Officers broke into the room and found Norman on her knees, a baton on the bed and duct tape on the floor of the bathroom.

Medical crews took Norman to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment. She had bruises, scrapes and burns around her mouth.

Officers later learned that the room was supposed to be vacant, so Pasco police are investigating for possible burglary charges.

Sanchez and Tijerina are being held in Franklin County jail on $50,000 bail on a 72-hour investigative hold. They were booked for second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and making threats.