This Pasco man disappeared 5 months ago. Can you help police find him?

Nathan Rich left Pasco to see family in Nevada 10 days before Christmas last year, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Pasco police are asking for the public’s help in finding the 24-year-old who was last seen on Dec. 15, according to a missing poster.

He never arrived in Nevada and no one has heard from him.

Nathan Rich

Police believe he left on foot, possibly hitchhiking, according to a post in the “For the Missing: Pacific Northwest” Facebook group. The site highlights missing children and adults from the Pacific Northwest.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, with sandy blond hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a mushroom on his right shoulder and “702” on his left arm. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat, a black leather jacket, jeans and hiking boots and was carrying a dark Nike duffel bag.





Police are asking anyone with information to call the dispatch center at 509-628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov.