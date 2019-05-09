Police hunting for thieves who scored a Honda hat trick in Pasco

Pasco police are warning mid-1990s Honda owners to keep their keys close and their kill switches on.

That followed a trio of thefts where car thieves swiped a white Prelude, a 1993 Honda Accord and a 1998 Honda Civic.

The last two happened within a block of each other.

The person behind the wheel of the Accord decided to upgrade to a Prelude at the Flamingo Trailer Park, and left the Accord behind.

All of the thefts were reported within minutes of each other around 5:20 a.m.

While the Tri-Cities isn’t a hot-bed for car thefts usually, Pasco officers said mid-1990s Honda cars are popular.

The 1996 Honda Civic topped the list of list of most stolen cars in the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The 1997 Honda Accord was second on the list.

“They are especially popular if you have fixed yours up with aftermarket parts, or bragged about the engine online, or put stickers all over your car to advertise the expensive trick parts that are allegedly inside,” Pasco police said.

Thieves find way to unlock

The cars are so popular with thieves, they have found ways around the normal locking system.

Police recommend installing a kill switch and a good alarm system.

Sometimes when the cars disappear from the Tri-Cities they end up Spokane and Yakima, which historically have much higher rates of vehicle thefts, said police.

Thieves often drive into the Tri-Cities and take cars that are near freeway exits in apartment parking lots. Similar to the three cars taken Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the thefts or who just spot suspicious people in their neighborhoods to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.