Crime

Dog walkers can learn how they and their furry friends can help police fight crime

By Tri-City Herald staff

Kennewick Police Department

The Kennewick Police Department is teaching citizens about its new crime awareness program, “Paws on Patrol,” that encourages dog walkers to assist in crime prevention by providing extra eyes and ears.

The program will train you how to effectively observe and report criminal activity as you are out in your neighborhood with your four-legged companions.

You will also learn about local crime trends and statistics, as well as what constitutes suspicious behavior and what to do about it when you see it.

To register for the training, go to the police department’s event page.

The first class is April 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the police department, 211 W. 6th Ave. The department asks that attendees leave their furry ones at home during the class.

  Comments  

Read Next

They say he was driving drunk. Luckily, a Tri-City roundabout jumped in front of him
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

They say he was driving drunk. Luckily, a Tri-City roundabout jumped in front of him

A Tri-City man was arrested for DUI by Kennewick police early Friday after driving through a roundabout at Fourth Avenue and Kellogg Street and crashing. He was jailed for drunk driving.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

He drove 150 miles to ‘hook up’ with a teen. This 77-year-old came prepared, police say

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service