Dog walkers can learn how they and their furry friends can help police fight crime

Kennewick Police Department

The Kennewick Police Department is teaching citizens about its new crime awareness program, “Paws on Patrol,” that encourages dog walkers to assist in crime prevention by providing extra eyes and ears.

The program will train you how to effectively observe and report criminal activity as you are out in your neighborhood with your four-legged companions.

You will also learn about local crime trends and statistics, as well as what constitutes suspicious behavior and what to do about it when you see it.

To register for the training, go to the police department’s event page.

The first class is April 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the police department, 211 W. 6th Ave. The department asks that attendees leave their furry ones at home during the class.