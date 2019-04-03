Sought in an alleged rape, police say suspect attacked man with a bat before he could be caught

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A suspect in an alleged rape is in jail after he broke down the door of a 19th Avenue Pasco home Sunday in a hunt for the woman he is alleged to have attacked earlier that day, according to police.

Instead of finding his intended target, Carlos Hernandez, 27, found 26-year-old Bryan Bastian inside. When the other man said he didn’t know where the woman was, Franklin County prosecutors say Hernandez turned his anger on Bastian.

He used a baseball bat he found in the home and beat Bastian, according to police, and before he left he threatened to “bury” Bastian if he told police.

Police apprehended Hernandez Tuesday afternoon when officers found him in a shed at his parents’ house.

He is now being held in the Franklin County jail on a 72-hour investigative hold for second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, felony harassment and possession of meth.

Judge Sam Swanberg set bail at $100,000 and ordered him to stay away from the other two people in the case.

Police say woman fled apartment

Police say he attacked the woman while they were in his apartment Sunday morning. She managed to get out of the apartment, and later told police what happened.

It’s unclear how Hernandez learned she had talked to officers, but he showed up on the doorstep of Bastian’s home just before midnight, police said. When he was there he he kicked in the front door and walked inside, police said, adding that that’s when he grabbed a bat.

When he found Bastian and demanded to know where the woman was because she “snitched,” Bastian didn’t tell him, so Hernandez brought the bat down onto the other man’s shoulder and left a large bruise, police said.

When medics arrived they discovered Bastian inside. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he was treated.

The department’s street crimes unit tracked Hernandez to his parent’s home on the 1700 block of Irving Street on Tuesday afternoon. After a brief standoff, officers got a search warrant for the home.

They found him inside a shed at the house where he was arrested.

While he admitted to going to Bastian’s home and grabbing the bat, but he said he didn’t swing it, or make any threats, according to police. He also denied raping the woman.