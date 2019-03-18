A shove killed a sex offender during a cafeteria fight. Now this man is going to prison

A sex offender who killed a man after shoving him during a fight in a cafeteria has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.
Gregory Eugene Coley Jr., 39, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for the Jan. 2, 2018, death of Jerry Spicer.
The two men were committed at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island, and both worked in the dining hall.
During a shift, they got into an argument and Coley chest-bumped Spicer, then used both hands to shove him.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Spicer, 63, fell and hit his head on the tile floor.
He later died of his injuries at Madigan Army Medical Center.
Coley’s attorney, Kelli Armstrong-Smith, asked the judge to allow Coley to continue sex offender treatment while serving his sentence.
She said she was represented him twice over the last 12 years, and he has been consistently attending treatment and making improvements for three years.
“Greg needs to process what happened in your case and learn from it so this never happens again,” Armstrong-Smith wrote in a letter to Pierce County Superior Court Judge Jerry Costello.
Coley was committed to the Special Commitment Center in 2002 after a crime in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services.
Spicer had been there since 2005 after being committed for a crime in Grant County.
Comments