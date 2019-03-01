Crime

Snow blamed for another roof collapse in the Tri-Cities

By Cameron Probert

March 01, 2019 09:19 AM

Carport collapse crushes cars

Kennewick, WA

Weeks of snow was too much for an apartment complex carport in Kennewick.

Firefighters and police were called to the Phoenix Manor Apartments on the 400 block of Olympia Street at 9 p.m. Thursday after someone noticed the structure gave out, Kennewick police said.

The carport, made with a wooden roof held up by metal poles, gave out under the weight of the snow, police said. They counted 18 cars damaged by the collapse.

This morning, 16 were still underneath the snow covered roof.

No one was injured.

People living in the complex were warned and vehicles were moved from the other carports.

This is the second roof to collapse in as many days. A portion of the canopy at a Circle K gas station at 26th Avenue and Court Street fell at about 1:30 p.m.

