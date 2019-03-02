More scams are targeting Tri-Cities credit union customers — this time by phone and mail

Scammers are trying to scare Richland HAPO credit union customers into giving up their account information.

Richland police initially shared information about the scams on social media when a resident brought in a postcard that asked the person to call about their recent mortgage with “Hapo Cmnty Cu.”

When the number on the card is called, an automated voice asks for the mortgage.

Credit union officials told police they didn’t send the mailer, and officials say people should not call the number.





Days later, HAPO customers and non-customers received phone calls. The scammers appear to have the last four digits of the person’s debit card number and claim to be investigating a suspicious transaction.

They suggest the caller change their PIN over the phone.

“Please know that we will never call and ask you for your PIN or ask for the new PIN you would like to assign to your card,” HAPO posted on Facebook “Should you receive a call like this, please do not provide any information and contact us as soon as possible.”

If you get one of these calls, HAPO and Richland police advised people to hang up immediately and call the credit union.

“If it is after hours, make sure you monitor your account associated with the card and contact HAPO as soon as possible,” Richland police said.

HAPO Community Credit Union can be reached at 509-943-5676.

The scams come on the heels of the theft of at least $100,000 from 215 bank accounts in the Tri-Cities by some ATM bandits, who apparently used a skimming machine to gain access to account information.