14-year-old girl plotted to steal a man’s weed, police say. He ended up stabbed 11 times

A 14-year-old girl is accused of setting up a teen to be robbed in a Richland park because she believed he was a drug dealer.
The girl told police she had seen about 2 pounds of marijuana in the 19-year-old man’s car trunk and, since she thought he was interested in having sex, she scheduled a meet-up, according to court documents.
The day before she told two other guys about her plan to lure him to Craighill Park in Richland so they could help her.
Her alleged accomplices used a knife and what she described as a fake gun to threaten to kill Timothy Doroshchuk if he didn’t cooperate, said documents filed in Benton County Juvenile Court.
However, the Richland girl claims she never meant for it to go that far. Doroshchuk ended up stabbed about 11 times, according to court documents.
The men, identified only as “Josh” and “Robbie,” have yet to be arrested, say police.
Teen arrested for robbery and assault
After the early Tuesday attack, Doroshchuk was driven by friends to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday that he is in stable condition.
Meanwhile, the girl appeared Wednesday in Benton County Juvenile Court on suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.
Court Commissioner Jerri Potts set her bail at $50,000, finding that she is a threat to community safety.
If the girl posts bond and is released from the Juvenile Detention Center, she can only leave home to attend school or accompanied by a court-approved adult.
ER gets stabbing victim
Richland police first learned of the incident when Doroshchuk showed up at Kadlec’s emergency room at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Officer Michael Hayter wrote.
Doroshchuk told officers he was the victim of an armed robbery at the park and he believed the 14-year-old girl was associated with the two attackers.
Police went to the girl’s home where she answered the front door and allowed officers to check the house for the suspects.
“They’re not here. They ran away,” she said, according to court documents.
The girl said she wanted to call her mother, who was out of town, and during the call she said she wanted an attorney. Police ended the call and arrested her, documents said.
Girl reveals plot in park
On the drive to the police station, the girl allegedly told Hayter “there were some things she needed to tell me and that there was evidence on her phone.”
He later confirmed that she had changed her mind about talking with police, then took her into an interview room so the conversation would be recorded.
The girl said she had previously hung out with Doroshchuk and used a street term for him alleging he sold illegal drugs.
After seeing a stash of weed in his trunk, the girl told the two assailants that she planned to lure Doroshchuk by making arrangements to sneak out of her home and meet him, court documents said.
She asked Josh and Robbie to show up to help her, and told Hayter they joked about robbing Doroshchuk but she didn’t think they would do it, documents said.
Driver threatened with knife, gun
The girl rode with Doroshchuk to the park, telling Josh via text message that they were on the way. The two were parked when Josh and Robbie showed up, got into the car’s backseat and put the knife to Doroshchuk’s throat and the gun to his head, court documents said.
They threatened to kill Doroshchuk if he didn’t give them what they wanted, and ordered the girl to grab the car keys from the ignition so he couldn’t drive away, documents said.
She told Doroshchuk to open the trunk, then she got out of the car and allegedly saw the marijuana. However, she explained that she accidentally closed the trunk as she slipped on snow and ice next to the car.
At that point, the girl realized a fight had broken out as Doroshchuk tried to run.
The attackers chased after “to hush” him and ended up wrestling with him, stabbing him in the process, court documents said.
She became scared and ran away, tossing the keys, documents said.
Hayter pointed out that the girl walked home, “never called the police and was deceptive in giving her story.”
