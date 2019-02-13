Richland guitar store robbers on the run

Police are investigating two robberies that happened within days.
Two men walked into Music Unlimited at the Uptown Shopping Center on Friday afternoon and began looking at guitars. Store owner Richard Ward said the men even asked him for cases as if they planned to take the items with them.
They lurked around the store, playing on instruments, as other people filtered in and out. They made their move and raced outside with two guitars while Ward was busy with another customer.
The video surveillance shows Ward following them out. He was able to catch up to one, who turned and hit him in the head, crushing one guitar. The robbers got into a gray car and raced away.
The car was described as a two-door sports vehicle with a “crumpled” driver’s side.
While he understands they are unlikely to recover the $250 guitar, he was frustrated by people stealing from small businesses who make narrow profits on their sales.
Ward has worked at the music store since 1991 and took it over in 2011.
“This was in the middle of the day with people in the store. ... It just needs to stop happening,” he said.
His friends are organizing a reward for information leading to the arrest. They are offering music lessons, photo shoots and tutoring to raise the money.
On Tuesday morning in Kennewick, a man fixing his truck near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street was robbed by two men ages 20 to 30 and a woman in her 20s, said Kennewick police Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The men started punching the victim, while the woman stole money and a phone from inside his GMC pickup.
Anyone with information about either of the robberies can call police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
