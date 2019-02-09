Snow closes highways, cancels flights and continues to fall in the Tri-Cities

A winter storm left two to six inches of snow in the Tri-Cities and blanketing roads and closing government facilities.
Local reports to the National Weather Service measured the snowfall over night at a low of two inches in Pasco and a high of six inches in Richland, and it’s continuing to come down. The service issued a winter storm warning for the area until 10 a.m. Sunday.
The warning means the snow can make traveling hazardous or, in some areas, impossible. Police are reporting whiteout conditions along highways near Hanford and on Interstate 82. There have been multiple reports of minor crashes in across Franklin and Benton counties.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service advisory said.
If you need to be on the roads, police are asking people to slow down and give themselves plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front.
“Try to avoid less traveled routes, as snow drifts are likely to develop over the night and into tomorrow,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office warned.
The cities of Kennewick and Richland added to the growing list of closures. The cities canceled all of their programs and rentals at parks and recreation facilities. Richland and Mid-Columbia Libraries branches are closed, along with the Horn Rapids Landfill.
The snow is also making travel tricky for people trying to leave the the Tri-Cities. The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings for Yakima and Kittitas counties. The high winds are joining the heavy snow to make it difficult to see. Highway 241 near Sunnyside is closed because of the poor visibility.
While most flights are leaving as scheduled from the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Alaska Airlines canceled or delayed flights coming in and out of Seattle Friday, including ones landing or leaving Pasco.
The airline is allowing people to exchange or cancel their tickets prior to their flight.
Interstate 90 is closed in both directions about six miles east of Ellensburg, after semis spun out and blocked the highway in both directions. An estimated time to open the highway is not determined.
Check back for updates.
