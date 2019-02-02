Man walks away from crash in remote Benton County. His chance of surviving was slim, sheriff’s office says

A man spent Friday night recovering from hypothermia after spending nearly five hours in the rain and near freezing temperatures when he walked away from a car crash.
He was driving near the intersection of Case Road and Crooks Road when his car slid off the road and rolled. The intersection is in a remote section of the county, in the Rattlesnake Hills area, about 18 miles north of Prosser, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
After crashing, the he managed to free himself from the wreckage and began walking.
Deputies discovered the crash scene and began searching around 6:30 p.m. They found suffering from hypothermia around 11 p.m. and he was taken to a local hospital.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
“His chance of surviving the night in his condition was slim and we were fortunate to find him in such a remote and dark part of the county,” the sheriff’s office said.
