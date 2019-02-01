Here’s how the Benton County coroner is dealing with a problem that’s left families in limbo

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach says six months is too long.
That’s how long it takes to get blood test results back from the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Lab in Seattle.
In cases where government agencies and families need a quick resolution, Leach is bypassing the state lab and turning to Pennsylvania-based NMS Labs to conduct the blood tests.
Leach said he’s going so far as to cancel wait-listed tests with the state lab, opting to send them to the private lab.
The coroner’s office already has finished several autopsies this year, including two stemming from officer-involved deaths.
Jose “Joey” Mercado, 48, of Texas, got into a fight with Richland officers after family members reported he assaulted one of them and was throwing bottles.
Officers said Mercado collapsed after he was taken into custody. He died shortly after.
Less than a day later, Samuel Gonzales, 56, of Grandview, collapsed after he was arrested following a four-hour standoff with officers north of Prosser.
The final causes of death could depend on the blood tests.
The state lab’s backlog has caused delays in criminal charges in a Franklin County DUI-related crash and an investigation into an officer-involved shooting last year.
It’s also made it tough for people trying to get death benefits.
Blood tests in Mercado’s death already have come back from the private lab, Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said. Officials are waiting for results in 39 deaths in Benton County and at least four in Franklin County.
“We’re still pending lab (results) from the state in cases from May and July,” Leach said.
A solution from across the country
The Benton County Coroner’s Office first turned to private labs in October, shortly before Leach was elected, as a way to cut through some of the backlog.
They learned the state association of coroners and medical examiners struck a deal with NMS Labs. The company, which started its life as National Medical Services more than 45 years ago, provides tests for police, attorneys and doctors from across the country. It boasts 18 scientists and toxicologists with more than 200 people working in the laboratory.
The entire state toxicology lab consists of 23 people, including 14 forensic toxicologists, to handle 16,000 cases per year.
The majority of cases — 65 percent — come from DUI investigations. The rest are from death investigations.
State lab officials brought in some extra employees to cut the backlog, but the wait time hasn’t dropped yet.
Benton County’s deal through the coroners association sets a base toxicology price of about $134. The cost can go up depending on the test’s complexity, but the base rate includes testing for drugs like amphetamines, opiates and alcohol.
The state does it for free.
The coroner’s office is using its $160,000 autopsy budget for 2019-20.
Leach said he’s confident the office can stand the extra spending. It spent less than $100,000 of its 2015-16 budget.
While Leach turned to NMS Labs, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary is holding off for now. He said he could see turning to the private lab for a homicide or a fatal accident.
“There are going to be some reasons where we’re going to need to get that back quick,” McGary said.
Both coroners heard good things from other counties about the lab, though it’s not clear how are taking advantage of the deal.
