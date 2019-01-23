They pistol-whipped a man for his phone and $4,500, say police

Two men are accused of pistol-whipping a Kennewick man and stealing $4,500 in cash and tattoo machines during a home-invasion robbery earlier this month.
Jonathan S. Ard, 26, and Seth D. Briggs, 30, both remain locked up on $100,000 bail each.
They were arrested Jan. 8, two days after Ard, Briggs and a third man entered a North McKinley Street apartment and demanded the resident hand over his phone, court documents said.
Cameron Jones called 911 just before 10 p.m. Jan. 6 to report three assailants forced their way inside his home.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Two of them were wearing bandanas over the lower part of their faces and carrying guns, including a sawed-off shotgun, documents said. Ard did not have on a mask and allegedly was recognized by Jones.
One of the masked men — later identified as Briggs — approached Jones, grabbed him by the arm and demanded the phone, court documents said.
When Jones tried to pull away, he was hit on the head with the gun, documents said. The attacker then put a round in the chamber of his gun.
Jones handed over the cellphone, said they could take whatever they wanted and told the men to get out, court documents said.
The suspects asked where his money was and Jones told them.
The men then took several of Jones’ tattoo machines, an envelope with the cash and some marijuana and put them in duffel bags, documents said.
They also allegedly took a wallet with identification and cards, an HP laptop and a Lenovo laptop.
Jones suffered a gash on his head from the pistol whipping.
Two days later, police got a tip that Ard was at a North Union Street apartment. Officers talked to people at the complex who reported seeing Ard going in and out of a unit, so they surrounded the building and used loudspeakers to call out the occupants.
Briggs ended up being inside the apartment, along with two women. They all walked out, but Ard waited about 20 to 30 minutes until he surrendered, police said.
Investigators allegedly found drugs, a stolen handgun and items from another robbery inside that Union Street apartment, along with a stolen car in the parking lot.
The third suspect has not been identified.
Ard and Briggs both are charged with first-degree robbery with a gun enhancement. Their trials are set for March 11.
Ard also has a trafficking stolen property case from December, and Briggs has a separate new methamphetamine possession case.
Comments