‘Captain Underpants’ tried to outrun Pasco police. The tale of the short chase is going viral

A pantless man ended up in jail Wednesday after trying to run from Pasco police.
It began when officers were called to the Columbia Basin College parking lot at 1:20 a.m. for a couple fighting.
As police pulled up, Dallas Souder, 21, drove away from the CBC lot in a white pickup truck, police said in a Facebook post.
When officers pulled him over, they noticed he was wearing only a shirt and underwear and nothing more.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He also was reportedly drunk and didn’t have a license so he didn’t stick around. As police started talking to him, he drove off south on 20th Avenue.
“He swerved into the oncoming lanes of traffic, suddenly slammed on his brakes and took off (running), channeling the power of Captain Underpants, running up a hill and a climbing over a chain link fence,” police posted.
Pasco Officer Tony Grosz, apparently fueled by chicken nuggets, gave chase, also hopped the fence and caught him.
Souder was booked into the Franklin County jail on investigation of DUI, eluding police, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
The Facebook post had attracted more than 250 comments, 630 shares and 1,900 reactions by Thursday morning.
Comments