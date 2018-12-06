Fleeing robbery suspects leave shower of sparks in Pasco

The chance for a pair of robbery suspects to escape police disappeared in a shower of sparks during a dramatic Thursday morning chase.
Police began hunting for a blue compact car after a Kennewick teen said an acquaintance pistol-whipped him, demanded his money and fired a shot in the air.
He said the attack happened at 4 a.m. at the Broadmoor Apartments near Chapel Hill Boulevard.
The robber then jumped into a car with three other people and sped away, Pasco police posted on Facebook.
Franklin County Deputy Ramona Bolanos spotted the car near Road 68 and Burden Boulevard but it took off when she tried to get it to stop.
Pasco police joined the chase just in time to see the car fly across the center curbing in Burden Boulevard, flattening all four of the car’s tires.
A dash cam video shows a shower of sparks in its wake as it crested the ramp to the neighboring parking lot.
The car limped back to the Interstate, and turned the wrong way on the cloverleaf. In the meantime Pasco Sgt. JT Thompson managed to bump the car, forcing it to get stuck in the sandy median.
The four people inside were detained, but only two were arrested — the driver, Ash Lynn Rhynard, 18, of Kennewick, and a front passenger, Chandler Wayne Edens, 18, of Kennewick.
Both were booked into the Franklin County jail on investigative holds for first-degree robbery. Rhynard faces a possible additional charge of trying to elude police.
Police also found a pistol in the area.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the case to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
