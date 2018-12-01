1 critical after Pasco shooting

Pasco police are investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition Saturday morning.
While patrolling Court Street near 14th Avenue, a Pasco police officer heard several gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Then people in the area started calling 911 to report a shooting.
Officers discovered the victim near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Astor Way within minutes. The man was in critical condition when taken to the hospital, Pasco police said.
Detectives will be on the scene for much of the morning, said officials. No other information was immediately available.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
