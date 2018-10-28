Teen girl robbed by stranger as she walked home, say Benton County deputies

A teenage girl reported being robbed by a stranger as she walked home in Finley early Saturday evening.
A man who she described as looking like a transient was hiding in the brush in the area of Chemical Drive and Cochran Road at 5:40 p.m., according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office report.
He said he had a weapon and demanded she give him money.
She turned over the small amount of cash she had and ran away, according to police reports.
Police reports did not indicate what kind of weapon the suspect claimed to have.
A Pasco police dog helped deputies search for the suspect, but did not find him.
The teen described the suspect as wearing a black hoodie and having a long beard or goatee with gray in it, according to law enforcement reports.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.
Comments