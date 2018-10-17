A Kennewick man shot his father twice. He told deputies he was protecting his mom

A 20-year-old man claimed he shot his father twice Saturday to protect his mother.
Hunter D. Harrison, 20, allegedly grabbed the gun around 9:15 p.m. after an argument between his parents turned physical, Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. He told police he fired twice hitting Patrick T. Harrison, 46, in the collarbone and stomach.
He then called a 50-year-old neighbor and dialed 911. Deputies arrived to find Patrick Harrison in the master bedroom of the home on the 31000 block of Glenn Miller PR Southeast. Investigators also found the neighbor, Richard S. Elledge, along with Shari K. Harrison, 45, and Hunter Harrison at the home.
Kennewick firefighters took the injured man to Trios Southridge Hospital. The wounds were not life-threatening.
After talking with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators decided not to arrest Hunter Harrison. The shooting is still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone to with information to contact Detective CJ Conner at 509-735-6555.
Comments