Memorial for slain Tri-City mother to be held Saturday

A mother known for her megawatt smile and big, beautiful laugh will be remembered in Richland.
A memorial service is being organized for Michelle Hudnall for 2 p.m. at Einan’s at Sunset funeral home. A barbecue is planned for Howard Amon Park after the service.
Sheriff’s investigators believe three people killed Hudnall in May and left her body at Carbody Beach in Franklin County.
The 40-year-old mother of four grew up in Burbank, and became a certified nursing assistant and worked as as an in-home caregiver.
