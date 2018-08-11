Kennewick police looking for information about fight

Police are trying to find the person who shot a gun into the air near a busy Kennewick street.
Investigators are trying to learn more what happened outside of a bar on the 900 block of Columbia Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Witnesses told police there was a fight. One of the people involved pulled out a gun and fired once into the air before getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene, Officer Zach Moore said.
Officers are trying to get surveillance video from the nearby area.
No one was hit by the bullet.
Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333. People can also submit a tip through the Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters can earn up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Comments