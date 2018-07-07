This Pasco man allegedly shot a guy at a motel. It's been 3 months since he was shot himself

A Pasco man shot in March for trying to leave a gang now is accused of squeezing the trigger on a resident at the Loyalty Inn.
Victor M. Garcia, 23, was left clinging to life after being shot by a longtime friend on March 29.
He recovered and, three months later, is locked up in the same facility as his friend for allegedly firing on another man during an argument at the West Lewis Street motel.
Garcia is charged in Franklin County Superior Court with first-degree assault while armed with a gun. His arraignment is scheduled Tuesday.
Police identified him as the shooter in the June 28 incident based on his tattoos, which include lips on his neck and "MPS" on the back of his head just above his neck, according to court documents.
The victim, who refused to cooperate with Pasco police, is on community supervision after his Feb. 27 release from state prison.
Frank Murillo IV, 24, was shot in the right forearm. The bullet, which broke a bone in his arm, then entered his right hip before stopping in his butt, documents said.
Police and prosecutors have not released a motive behind the shooting.
Surveillance video at the Loyalty Inn reportedly shows a man walk into one of the buildings around 11 p.m. and go to a room, where he argued with someone at the door.
The suspect then is seen removing something from his waistband with his right hand and extending his right arm into the room, court documents said. He then ran out of the building while placing something into his pants, documents said.
Murillo came out of the room a short time later and was holding his side as he walked to the front office for help. He would not tell officers what happened or who shot him.
He was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Investigators searched Murillo's room and found a single .380-caliber shell casing near the entrance, court documents said.
Murillo served time for taking pictures and videos of himself having sex with his 16-year-old girlfriend in early 2014. He was released in February after his seven-year prison sentence was cut to three years and 10 months following an appellate court ruling.
The suspect in Murillo's shooting was wearing a black hat that shielded his face from video cameras.
Investigators were able to match the alleged shooter's visible tattoos with pictures of Garcia in a law enforcement database, documents said.
Garcia was wounded in the back and stomach on March 29 at a West Ruby Street apartment complex.
His girlfriend told Pasco police at the time that he was leaving the Mexican Pride Sureños, and had been talking with friend Daviel D. Canela when he was shot, according to investigators.
The girlfriend claimed Canela was smiling and continued pulling the trigger even when the gun was empty, police said.
Canela faces a Sept. 10 trial in Franklin County Superior Court on criminal charges for the shooting, including unlawful possession of a firearm.
Garcia's criminal history also includes a Nov. 29 crash after speeding about 70 mph on Sixth Avenue in Pasco. He reportedly lost control, which launched the car over a curb and into the retaining wall that forms the beginning of the Ainsworth Street overpass.
Garcia and his passengers ran from the car. He was found hiding behind trash cans in a nearby yard.
He pleaded guilty Jan. 17 in Pasco Municipal Court to reckless driving, a gross misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 349 days suspended along with two years of probation. A second charge for hit-and-run was dismissed.
Comments