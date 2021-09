Local ‘No bringing him back.’ Tri-City mom’s emotional plea for nanny’s prison sentence September 23, 2021 5:09 PM

Former nanny Jocelyn M. Bellon was sentenced to 27 months for second-degree manslaughter of 2-year-old David Schreiber, a Tri-Cities toddler who died in 2016 from a traumatic brain injury as a result of Bellon's criminal negligence.