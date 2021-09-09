9 forced out of their homes after fire scorches Tri-Cities apartment building

Nine people were forced out of their homes by a Thursday morning fire in a Kennewick apartment building.

The blaze broke out about 8 a.m. in the basement apartment of a nine-plex building at 703 S. Fir St., said Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael.

The six people inside of the apartment units at the time were able to escape without being hurt.

When firefighters arrived the fire had shattered windows in the building, Michael said. They were able to douse the flames quickly with the help of fire crews from Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department.

The cause is still under investigation.

Michael said it will be some time before the residents will be able to return to living there. About three apartments had smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the nine people find temporary places to live.