Fire ravages Kennewick apartments. Sends 2 to hospital, leaves 16 homeless

A devastating apartment fire left a man and a child hurt and 16 people without a home Wednesday. And several of their pets died.

Passersby noticed smoke in the neighborhood around Buchanan Street just after midnight Tuesday and called 911, Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said.

When the battalion chief arrived flames were shooting out the apartment building’s roof.

People inside the fourplex managed to get outside but a man was burned and a child was suffering from some smoke inhalation. They were both treated at a local hospital.

A Wednesday morning blaze heavily damaged the apartment building off West Canal Drive in Kennewick. The fire caused the roof to collapse, leaving three of the units severely damaged and the building unstable. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

One dog was found dead outside and several other pets are believed to have died inside, Michael said.

Kennewick firefighters were helped by the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 in battling the blaze. The firefighters were able to keep the flames to one side of the building so it wouldn’t spread to other apartment buildings in the neighborhood.

The fire caused the roof to collapse, leaving three of the units severely damaged and the building unstable. It also destroyed a minivan and an pickup truck parked nearby.

Fire crews were able to pull some items out before the fire spread.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

A Wednesday morning blaze gutted an apartment building off West Canal Drive in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The area surrounding the home was littered with fireworks packaging, but Michael didn’t know if fireworks were connected.

Sixteen adults and children lived in the fourplex. The American Red Cross was called to help, and people who needed temporary help received it.