This tractor needs to travel 810 miles to Tri-Cities. Can you help?

Anjanette Belloni is looking for help getting her father’s tractor from California to Benton City. GoFundMe

Stuart O. Kelly loved helping people.

“He was a pillar in his church community (and) his neighborhood,” said his daughter Anjanette Belloni. “Wherever he went people were drawn to him, and he wanted to help out everyone.”

Kelly used his John Deere tractor to help neighbors and friends, working their pastures or mowing overgrown fields near his home in King, Calif. He also grew giant pumpkins.

And he planned to bring his tractor to the Tri-Cities to help his daughter with the Benton County Junior Fair & Rodeo in Benton City, she told the Herald.

Belloni is the group’s treasurer and a tractor is needed to help with the grounds.

But Kelly died before he could make the trip.

Now his daughter hopes to raise the remaining $900 of her $2,500 goal through a GoFundMe campaign to move it the 810 miles.

“It is not what the tractor can do (which is a plus). It is what the tractor stands for — aid, help, community,” she said.

While the Junior Fair & Rodeo’s current tractor is working, it’s more than 20 years old and continues to need repairs.

Now she hopes her dad’s legacy of community service will live on through his tractor.

“We had big dreams of BBQing together and using his tried-and-true John Deere to help maintain the grounds,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Belloni started volunteering in 2018 for the organization that promotes opportunities for 4-H and FFA youth and families to participate in livestock events.

“The group just screamed everything I had been raised to take part in,” Belloni said. “Not to mention that my parents ran the 4-H food booth at the Monterrey County Fair in Montertey, Calif., for years.”

“Unfortunately life had other plans and I have not been able to get the tractor moved from California. Family friends have kept the tractor safe and sound for us, but it is time to bring it home,” she said.