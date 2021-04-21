Update: Richland siblings found 13 hours after 13-year-old drove off with autistic brother

Emaleigh Paier and Liam Hogan left their Richland home on Farrell Lane on Tuesday night. Richland Police

A 13-year-old girl and her brother were found safe, sleeping at a Richland home about 13 hours after they took their parents car and drove off Tuesday night.

Police were called Wednesday morning to a home on Abbott Street where the teen and her autistic brother were staying.

Both of the children are safe and healthy, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after Emaleigh Paier, 13, took her parents’ SUV from the 1400 block of Farrell Lane with her 7-year-old brother Liam Hogan at 8:40 p.m., according to Richland police.

The children were missing and considered endangered, police said. At first, they sent out an Endangered Missing Person Advisory about 12:30 a.m. and then it became an Amber Alert about 9:30 a.m.

Soon after, the children were located.