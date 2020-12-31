Drive-in fireworks show to ring in the New Year in Kennewick

A 10-minute fireworks show will light up the sky in south Kennewick on New Year’s Eve.

First Night Tri-Cities is offering a drive-in fireworks show at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick near the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.

The event is being sponsored by the Windermere Group One, Benton PUD, Kennewick Irrigation District and Kennewick, Richland and Pasco.

The show is free but there is no space left to park at the sports complex lot.

Reservations for the spaces filled up quickly after First Night organizers posted about the event on Facebook earlier this week.