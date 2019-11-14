Construction crews hit a gas line near Kennewick High. School on lockdown

Dayton Street is closed Thursday morning after construction crews hit a natural gas line near Kennewick High School.

Students are still in class at the moment, and firefighters are reporting that it is safe to stay in the building.

The school, Kennewick City Hall and the Kennewick Police Department are locked down to keep people from going outside until it is safe.

A Cascade Natural Gas line near the corner of Sixth and Dayton Street on the east side of Kennewick High was clipped before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Crews have shut down Dayton Street between First and 10th Avenue while they determine the extent of the leak and potential danger.

Check back for updates.