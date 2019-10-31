Benton sheriff agrees to temporarily recommission jail officers over safety fears

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher has temporarily re-commissioned corrections officers following a high-profile break with the county commission over control of the 740-bed jail.

Hatcher removed their authority to arrest anyone last week because he no longer is their boss.

But the sheriff said the county raised concerns about courtroom safety, including the safety and security of judges, court employees and the public.

Hatcher decommissioned the corrections officers, forcing them to turn in their credentials and badges, after losing control of the jail on Oct. 23.

The move stripped them of their authority to carry out some law enforcement duties, such as arresting individuals who turn themselves into jail and taking defendants into custody on judges’ orders.

On Friday alone, Kennewick police responded to eight calls for people turning themselves in at the jail.

Approximately 85 jail officers will have their limited commissions reinstated for a month, ending Nov. 30.

“The sheriff’s decision is intended to ensure there is no safety concerns to courtrooms, judges or the public,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Commissioners Jerome Delvin and Jim Beaver voted to take over the jail on Oct. 22, accusing Hatcher of mismanagement and being distracted by problems in his personal life including a bitter divorce.

The commission placed the jail under the oversight of the county’s acting administrator, Loretta Smith-Kelty. However, the commission placed Smith-Kelty on administrative leave this week, following an executive session to discuss personnel issues. No reason has been released.

The commission appointed planning director Jerrod MacPherson as its latest interim county administrator with administrative oversight over the jail.

Commander Scott Souza and Captain Josh Shelton were appointed to manage daily operations.

The jail houses about 600 inmates and accounts for 28 percent of the county’s budget.

Commissioners Beaver, Delvin and Shon Small did not respond to requests for comment about the sheriff’s conciliatory move.

The commissioners’ office acknowledged it received the requests and issued a news release pledging to work with Hatcher on safety issues.

“(O)ur Corrections staff are some of the best in the business; they will continue to uphold their exemplary level of service and professionalism while administration and command staff work to address any oversights that may have occurred,” said the statement.