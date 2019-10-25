Longtime Water Follies supporter’s death is ruled a suicide after he was hit by a train

The death of a 59-year-old Pasco man hit by a train Thursday is being ruled a suicide, the Franklin County coroner said.

Russell McElroy was killed by a BNSF train near the intersection of Selph Landing Road and Railroad Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The intersection north of Pasco was closed for a few hours as police investigated.

McElroy, a longtime supporter of Tri-City Water Follies, was part of efforts to raise money for a community-sponsored automotive powered unlimited hydroplane racing boat called the Miss Tri-Cities.

The father of three attended Richland High School. He was self employed, according to his Facebook page.

Russ McElroy Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

After talking with family members, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said he was ruling his death a suicide.

No autopsy is planned.