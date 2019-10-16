Local
It’s slow going across the Umatilla bridges after farm tractor, semi and car collided
Drivers heading into Washington on Interstate 82 are facing slow going this morning.
The right lane of the interstate is blocked after a semi, a farm tractor and a car all collided near the Umatilla bridges shortly after 8 a.m.
The crash left the tractor hanging off of the edge of the road and closed the right lane.
The lane is expected to be blocked for a couple hours while they get a tow truck to the area, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.
At least one person had minor injuries, the state patrol said.
Check back for more information.
Comments