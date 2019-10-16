It’s slow going across the Umatilla bridges after farm tractor, semi and car collided

The right lane of westbound Interstate 82 near the Umatilla bridge is expected to be closed for a couple hours after a semi, a farm tractor and a car all collided. Washington State Patrol

Drivers heading into Washington on Interstate 82 are facing slow going this morning.

The right lane of the interstate is blocked after a semi, a farm tractor and a car all collided near the Umatilla bridges shortly after 8 a.m.

The crash left the tractor hanging off of the edge of the road and closed the right lane.

The lane is expected to be blocked for a couple hours while they get a tow truck to the area, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson.

At least one person had minor injuries, the state patrol said.

