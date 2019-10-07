There was a 4-legged hero with Lewis and Clark. Learn all about him Oct. 12

Sage, a Newfoundland dog, demonstrates a water rescue. The dog will be at Newfie Day at Sacajawea Historical State Park near Pasco. Courtesy Washington State Parks

One of the explorers in the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery Expedition had four legs.

Seaman, the Newfoundland dog who accompanied the expedition, will be celebrated at Newfie Day at Sacajawea Historical State Park near Pasco on Oct. 12.

“Seaman was a devoted companion and protector for the members of the Corps of Discovery,” said Mary Keffer, interpretive specialist at the park.

The public, and particularly kids, are invited to meet a Newfoundland dog, see canine skills demonstrations and watch puppet shows 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free, but a Discover Pass is required for parking. One-day passes are available at the park for $10 and annual passes cost $30.

The park is at 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.