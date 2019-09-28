Local

Firefighters rescue man from fast-flowing water after he crashes into an irrigation canal

Benton City, WA

Firefighters rescued a man from a Benton City irrigation canal after an early Saturday morning wreck on Interstate 82.

A two-vehicle collision near the Yakitat Road exit at 3:30 a.m. sent a truck over a guardrail and tumbling down a steep ravine. It landed on its side in an irrigation canal, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver freed himself from the truck, and Benton County Fire District 2 firefighters pulled him from the cold, fast-moving water.

Officials have not released any details about the crash or either driver’s condition.

The Washington State Patrol was on scene investigating and closed one lane of the interstate.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
