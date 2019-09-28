Local
Firefighters rescue man from fast-flowing water after he crashes into an irrigation canal
Firefighters rescued a man from a Benton City irrigation canal after an early Saturday morning wreck on Interstate 82.
A two-vehicle collision near the Yakitat Road exit at 3:30 a.m. sent a truck over a guardrail and tumbling down a steep ravine. It landed on its side in an irrigation canal, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver freed himself from the truck, and Benton County Fire District 2 firefighters pulled him from the cold, fast-moving water.
Officials have not released any details about the crash or either driver’s condition.
The Washington State Patrol was on scene investigating and closed one lane of the interstate.
