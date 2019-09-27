Kennewick just ousted its fire chief. It’s now started a search for a new leader

Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley wins Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley shares his thoughts about receiving the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award at Columbia Basin College's 26th annual bell-ringing ceremony in Pasco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley shares his thoughts about receiving the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award at Columbia Basin College's 26th annual bell-ringing ceremony in Pasco.

Kennewick began its search for a new fire chief this week amid the continuing questions about why the last chief lost his job.

Western Fire Chief Association, which is leading the search, began advertising for the position on its website. The association’s executive recruiting arm has helped departments across the west, including Pendleton, Bend and Spokane.

The move comes less than a week after the city and former fire Chief Vince Beasley traded conflicting messages about his employment status. That dispute culminated in a Sunday announcement where city officials said Beasley “effectively resigned” and a Monday press conference where he called for an apology and demanded his job back.

Police Chief Ken Hohenberg has taken over command of the department. The police chief also serves as the assistant city manager.

While Beasley received money for the paid-time off, he did not get a retirement package, city spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan said. She is not aware of any claims being filed against the city’s insurance, which would be a prelude to a lawsuit.

The advertisement for a new chief calls for a fire administration of fire science degree, at least 10 years of firefighting experience and at least three years of supervisory experience.

The person who gets the job will make between $122,000 and $171,000.

Beasley was the sixth-highest paid employee, with a salary of $164,300 in 2018. That compared to the city manager at $190,000, police chief at $175,000, public works director at $167,000, human resources director at $167,000 and city attorney at $167,000.

He was making $171,192 this year.

The recruiting firm deadline for candidates is Oct. 11.

Beasely was not available for comment.

Largest in Tri-Cities

Kennewick has the largest fire department in the Tri-Cities, and handled nearly 9,900 calls in 2018. Most of those were for trauma and medical emergencies. More than 75 firefighters work for the department across five stations.

The city wants someone committed to continuing efforts to mitigate the risk in areas where wildlands are next to homes.

“Kennewick is highly regarded in the community for its organizational integrity and for the quality of services provided,” the employment brochure said. “The organization is financially sound with a dedicated team of employees and a supportive city manager and city council.”

Dispute still not settled

The city and Beasley presented different versions of events leading up to Sunday’s announcement.

Problems began for the city’s 12th fire chief after he got a poor performance evaluation in 2018, he said. While Beasley disagreed, he was committed to fixing the issues.

Any problems remained under the radar, even after a Sept. 3 notice that he was told he was being terminated. The message came along with instructions not to show up at the city council meeting.

He stayed at work for another week, and went to a city council workshop on Sept. 10 to give a presentation. Even during the week, he was still holding meetings as the fire chief.

Throughout that council meeting, Beasley complimented the panel for giving him the resources to improve the department.

“It’s an honor to be here tonight,” he told the council during the fire department update. “They’re going to share with you all of the things that we have been able to do because of all of the support we have been given. ... I can’t do any of this without the help of everyone in this room.”

The council members showed no signs of the problems between city leaders and the chief. Beasley and his three captains earned praise from both Mayor Don Brittain and Councilman Steve Lee.

“On behalf of the council, we appreciate all of the hard work that you do to keep our community safe,” Brittain said.

Final clash

The problems became public after a Sept. 17 meeting between Beasley, City Manager Marie Mosley and Hohenberg, Beasley said. They offered him a separation agreement and he refused.

Lusignan was not able to share information about potentially sensitive personnel issues, or if Beasley had a formal improvement plan.

Who acted first after that meeting remains unclear. Beasley said an email was sent out to the department saying they were having “discussions regarding his potential retirement.”

City officials said the email went out in reaction to Beasley telling colleagues he was being terminated.

Beasley went public shortly after, sending an email to news media, city council members and city employees that said he had been locked out of his email, placed on administrative leave and was told to turn in his keys and city equipment.

“I feel blessed to have worked for the past 37 years in such a wonderfully supportive, family-oriented community,” he said in his letter. “I am ‘committed to moving forward with excellence’ and am excited to continue moving this department forward with excellence for many years to come.”

When he released that information to the public, the city manager determined that he was effectively resigning.

The public confrontation has left many in the community confused and, in some cases, angry. Several people commented on posts on Facebook calling for people to go to the next city council and demand answers.

Others have argued the city doesn’t need to state its reasons, since Beasley works as an administrator.