The Tri-Cities is earthquake country. Learn what to do if the earth shakes

What you need to have and know to keep your kids safe in an earthquake Prevention is the key to breaking the cycle of unintentional injury. This video from Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers tips to help promote earthquake safety for your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prevention is the key to breaking the cycle of unintentional injury. This video from Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers tips to help promote earthquake safety for your family.

It’s not question of “if” but “when,” an earthquake will be felt near the fault lines that crisscross Central and Eastern Washington, say state officials.

The Earthquake Preparedness Roadshow will stop at the Richland Public Library, 955, Northgate Drive, to provide quake safety information from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday.

“Running out the doorway is a bad idea, because you could get hit with falling debris,” said Kiana Kabanje, the disaster preparedness outreach program manager for Washington Emergency Management Division.

“Instead, drop to the ground if you can, get under a hard surface or cover your neck and head, then grab hold of something to keep yourself steady,” she said.

Kabanje will discuss the importance of being “Two Weeks Ready,” tips for creating emergency kits and how to talk to the whole family about emergencies from earthquakes to wildfires.

The event is organized by the Washington state departments of Emergency Management and Natural Resources and Benton Franklin County Emergency Management.