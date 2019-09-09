Local
Fire ravages apartment in Kennewick. 2 families forced out of their homes
Fire officials are investigating a Sunday night fire that gutted a second-story apartment, sending residents running for safety.
The fire was noticed just before 10 p.m. on the deck in the N building of the On The Boulevard Apartments off Gage Boulevard in west Kennewick.
Kennewick firefighters were helped by crews from Richland and Benton County Fire District 1 who quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented more damage to six other units, according to Kennewick Fire Capt. Eric Nilson.
Two families were displaced and siding on another nearby building melted from the intense heat.
No one was hurt.
