4 hurt when Richland trucker turns onto Highway 395 in front of their car
Four people were hospitalized Monday morning after at Richland trucker turned a semi pulling a double trailer into the path of a car on Highway 395 south of Connell.
The car’s driver and three passengers were injured and taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
The Washington State Patrol blamed truck driver Thomas A. Manthei, 49, for the wreck shortly before 5 a.m. Monday near Eltopia. He was cited for inattention, said the state patrol.
Manthei turned left onto Highway 395 at Eltopia West Road, putting the 2000 Freightliner in the path of a southbound 1997 Honda Odyssey driven by Candido A. Dejesus-Urbano, 62.
Dejesus-Urbano was taken to Lourdes along with passengers Guadalupe Aguilar-Lopez, 25, Rocelia Santos-Lopez, 28, and Isabel Solano-Martinez, 62.
Their conditions were not available.
Manthei was not hurt. The state patrol did not say what he was hauling.
