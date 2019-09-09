Local
Civility and politics? Free Kennewick talk to cover conversation in an angry era
How to have a civil conversation in an angry age is the topic of a free community talk in Kennewick.
Humanities Washington and the League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties are bringing philosopher David E. Smith to the Tri-Cities at a time of increasing political polarization.
Smith, who holds a doctorate in religious studies from Temple University, in Philadelphia, will discuss the root causes of civility and incivility and discuss how to have a meaningful and respectful conversation on contentious conversations like politics, religion and morality.
He speaks at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
Comments