This Tri-Cities theater is well on its way on a $1.5 million expansion. What’s coming next

ACT announces theater expansion project Cathy Kelly, Academy of Children's Theatre board of directors member, tells about the organization's $1.5 expansion project to transform a current storage area into a 300-seat theater facility Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cathy Kelly, Academy of Children's Theatre board of directors member, tells about the organization's $1.5 expansion project to transform a current storage area into a 300-seat theater facility

Academy of Children’s Theatre is preparing for the next act in its three-part, $1.5 million project to transform old warehouse space into a 300-seat theater where children master the ropes of live theater, both on and off stage.

The Richland nonprofit will update supporters at a luncheon at noon, Sept. 26, at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way.

The cost is a suggested donation of $100.

Anne Spillman, executive director, said ACT has completed the first of three phases of the project to transform a warehouse at its existing building into a theater.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The first phase included putting in an HVAC system, bathrooms and other infrastructure to make it habitable.

The next phase is to install risers and seats. Columbia Center donated 400 seats from the now-demolished Regal Cinemas. The seats were on the newer side and are in good shape, Spillman said.

The final phase is to rig the new theater with curtains, sound, lights and other gear.

The work is set for next summer, when ACT’s schedule is flexible enough to handle disruptions.

Theater debut

The new theater debuts in about a year.

Spillman said the goal is to deliver a performance space that doubles as a teaching lab where children can learn not only how to perform on stage, but operate the technical equipment.

The theater will be named for its lead sponsor, Windermere Group One, which kicked off the capital campaign with a $350,000 gift.

ACT is accepting donations and is inviting supporters to sponsor chairs for a $1,000 contribution.

Supporters can also support the nonprofit by purchasing tickets to upcoming performances of “Matilda” (Sept. 27, 28, 29, Oct. 4, Oct. 5 and Oct. 6), Disney’s “Frozen Jr.,” (Nov. 8-10 and 15-17) and “Junie B. Jones: Jingle Bells Batman Smells” (Dec. 6-8 and 13-15).

Visit academyofchildrenstheatre.org or call 509--943-6027 for information about supporting the campaign.