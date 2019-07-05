Need a job? Here’s your chance to plant trees, improve trails and respond to natural disasters

New statue in Glacier honors some historic workers A new statue at the ranger station in Glacier, Washington, honors the workers of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a 1930s public works program that helped build Washington's state parks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new statue at the ranger station in Glacier, Washington, honors the workers of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a 1930s public works program that helped build Washington's state parks.

The state Department of Ecology is now recruiting to fill 300 environmental positions in the Washington Conservation Corps to plant trees, improve trails and respond to natural disasters.

The WCC seeks adults, ages 18 to 25, as well as Gulf War-era II veterans, reservists and active duty dependents with no age restrictions, according to a news release. Prior experience is not required.

If hired, the service term begins Oct. 7 and lasts 11 months.

WCC members are eligible for a $6,095 AmeriCorps education award after completing 11 months and 1,700 service hours. Members also are eligible for health insurance and a biweekly living allowance that pays the state’s minimum wage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To apply, go to www.ecology.wa.gov/wcc.