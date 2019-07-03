Several people are hurt in a 5-car pileup on Highway 395

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A five-vehicle pileup on Highway 395 north of Pasco sent several people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the wreck haven’t been released, but the collision sent vehicles into the median near Sagemoor Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Several people were injured, officials with Franklin County Fire District 3 posted on Facebook.

One lane in each direction is closed while emergency crews work at the scene. Traffic is moving slowly through the area, according to initial reports.

