Several people are hurt in a 5-car pileup on Highway 395

Pasco, WA

A five-vehicle pileup on Highway 395 north of Pasco sent several people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Details about the wreck haven’t been released, but the collision sent vehicles into the median near Sagemoor Road shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Several people were injured, officials with Franklin County Fire District 3 posted on Facebook.

One lane in each direction is closed while emergency crews work at the scene. Traffic is moving slowly through the area, according to initial reports.

