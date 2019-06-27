WWII Navy WAVES veteran takes the flight of her life

Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, climbs a ladder to get into a WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress on Thursday at McCormicks Air Center in Yakima. Simmelink was invited to fly on the plane that was leaving Yakima to the Tri-Cities as part of the WWII Wings of Freedom Tour. Simmelink Perry is a veteran of the Navy WAVES and worked as a journalist in public relations at the Pasco Station Control Tower.
Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, of Kennewick, Washington.
Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, rides on WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress on Thursday flying from McCormick Air Center in Yakima to Bergstrom Aircraft in Pasco.
Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, gets off a WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress on Thursday flying from McCormick Air Center in Yakima to Bergstrom Aircraft Inc in Pasco. She was greeted by her family.
Altha Simmelink Perry, 96, crosses from the nose of a WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress through a narrow passageway to get to her seat on Thursday at McCormicks Air Center in Yakima. She got to fly on the plane from Yakima to the Tri-Cities. The plane is a part of the WWII Wings of Freedom Tour that is featured at Bergstrom Aircraft in Pasco from June 27-30. Simmelink Perry was a member of the Navy WAVES and worked as a journalist in public relations at the Pasco Station Control Tower.
Altha Simmelink Perry’s family arrived at Bergstom Aircraft in Pasco on Thursday to greet her after the flight.
A view from WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress.
Altha Simmelink Perry, hangs out on the B-17 Flying Fortress on Thursday as people explore the grounded plane at McCormick Air Center in Yakima. Simmelink Perry got to ride on the flight from Yakima to Bergstrom Aircraft in Pasco for the WWII Wings of Freedom Tour where the planes are on display.
Altha (Skogley) Simmelink Perry Altha (Skogley) Simmelink Perry joined the Navy Waves in 1944 and attended boot camp at Hunter College in Bronx, N. Y. She was sent to Pasco Naval Air Station where she worked as a journalist in public relations. Althaâ€™s father, Conrad Skogely, served in the Army during World War I, and her two brothers served during World War II. Altha currently serves on a board of directors working to save the old Pasco Station Control Tower.