Kennewick delays release of applicant names for Steve Young’s council seat

The city of Kennewick won’t release the names of the 12 people who applied for its open city council seat until Friday.

The city plans to post the names one day before the candidates are interviewed in a public session on Saturday. Officials have not said why they are waiting.





Monday was the deadline to apply for the seat following last month’s death of Council Steve Young, the city’s former mayor.

The Tri-City Herald requested the names Wednesday under Washington’s Public Records Act.

The applications are disclosable under Washington’s records law and do not contain information that needs to be redacted, said Roland Thompson, with Allied Daily Newspapers.

The status of the Herald’s request was still “in process” on Thursday.





The decision to withhold the names until Friday means the public will have little chance to research the candidates who will help set policy for the city of 83,000 and oversee the city manager who administers a $357 million biennial budget.

Interviews and vote planned Saturday

The city council meets at 8:05 a.m. Saturday at city hall, 210 W. Sixth Ave., to interview candidates for the position, which is a temporary appointment until someone can be elected.

Kennewick City Hall Bob Brawdy bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

The interviews will be in public. The council will recess to executive session to discuss the matter, which is allowed under Washington’s Open Meetings Act. Then, the council will vote in public on its selection and the appointee will take office Tuesday.

The appointee to Young’s at-large Position 7 seat will serve until the results of the Nov. 7 general election are certified and an elected council member can be seated.

With four city council seats up for election this year, including Position 7, being appointed now could give a candidate the advantage of incumbency against opponents.

Young died May 16 during the candidate filing week following a battle with cancer. He had filed to run for re-election just two days earlier.

News of his death spurred several additional candidates to join in the race for his seat, which is elected from the general population rather than a specific district.

The Aug. 6 primary ballot will list Young’s name along with the candidates who hope to be elected: Lindy Verhei, Radona “Liz” Deveraux, James “Jim” Millbauer and Russel Del Gesso. Former Mayor Vic Epperly filed for election but withdrew.

Verhei previously indicated she would seek appointment to the seat she hopes to win through the election process.