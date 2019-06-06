Local

UPDATE: Richland gas leak contained, city hall re-opens

A natural gas leak occurred near Jadwin Avenue and Swift Boulevard. The intersection will be closed for four hours. By
Richland, WA

Richland’s City Hall is opening nearly four hours after a gas leak shut it down.

Crews announced that they contained the large natural gas leak at Jadwin Avenue and Swift Boulevard that closed roads and forced people to leave buildings in downtown Richland.

Investigators have not determined how the natural gas pipe was punctured shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters and police arriving on the scene found Cascade Natural Gas was already working, Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington said in a news conference. Police and firefighters evacuated all the surrounding buildings after finding what he described as a “fairly significant leak.”

They closed the intersection and set up several detours around the area. No one was hurt, Huntington said.

